Design
Search
Aston MartinAston Martin Just Released the World’s Most Exclusive Station Wagon
charlottesvilleTwitter Suspends Account of Neo-Nazi Site Daily Stormer
Alt Right, Neo Nazis hold torch rally at UVA.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TravelThis Is the First Thing You Should Do When You Enter a Hotel Room
Door opening onto room
solar eclipse

Why You Need Special Glasses to Watch the Eclipse

Emily Price
12:31 PM ET

Monday, August 21, will be an amazing once-in-a lifetime opportunity to see total solar eclipse -- or a prime opportunity to permanently damage your eyes.

By now, you probably know it's not ok to stare directly into the sun. Although it feels less intuitive, the same rule applies during an eclipse. E ven looking at the semi-obscured sun for a few seconds can lead to “eclipse blindness," i.e. burns on your retina caused by high-intensity visible light. By looking directly at the sun, you are essentially cooking your eyes but because your retina doesn’t have pain sensors, you won’t be able to feel it happening.

The only exception to the above is for people who are watching the eclipse in the path of totality, during the roughly two minute period when the sun is completely covered by the moon. Outside that short window, looking at the (even partially-eclipsed) sun is dangerous.

To avoid long-lasting vision problems, make sure you pick up eclipse glasses before Monday. The glasses, which are specifically designed for viewing the eclipse and regulated by international safety standards, filter out everything but very bright light (no, your sunglasses won't cut it).

The American Astronomical Society has a list of recommend eclipse glasses vendors, including Lowe's, Walmart, and Best Buy. Although many of these retailers and vendors on the list have sold out online, options remain for list-minute buyers. Viewers can also potentially pick up a free pair at their local library or at a NASA viewing event.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE