SAN FRANCISCO, USA - AUGUST 03: An aerial view of The Salesforce Tower which will be the tallest building with its 326 metres tall in San Francisco, CA.) Anadolu Agency - Getty Images

San Francisco has a new tallest building after construction workers put the finishing touches to the 61-story Salesforce Tower, ABC reports.

At 1,170 feet, the building towers high above the city's familiar landmarks, like the 853-foot-tall Transamerica Pyramid and the 210-foot Coit Tower, and is at the center of the plan to redevelop the previously dilapidated area around the demolished Transbay Terminal.

The building is expected to cost its developer, Boston Properties, $1.1 billion and will be in use by the end of 2017, Business Insider reported.

Tech company Salesforce.com, which sells online software for businesses, bought naming rights to the building and will occupy more than half of the building's space, ABC reported. The rest will be leased to consulting and investment firms Bain & Company, CBRE and Accenture.

A Salesforce Transit Center, formerly the Transbay Transit Center, will be connected to the Tower, ABC added, which developers estimate will serve 100,000 travelers on bus and train on an average weekday.

Salesforce said the center is due to open in Spring 2018.