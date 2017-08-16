Oprah’s Words of Wisdom, Closing Britain’s Gender Pay Gap, and a Grandma With Instagram Game

In a new interview in with Vogue , billionaire and business mogul Oprah Winfrey talked about her new role as a contributor to CBS's 60 Minutes news magazine program.

Winfrey decided to make her return to broadcast TV after talking to female Trump and Clinton supporters after the election for her O magazine.

“By pressing the conversation in such a way that people could hear each other’s stories without them being politicized, I was able to get those women from different backgrounds to begin to actually hear and feel for each other," Winfrey told Vogue . "By the end of that two and a half hours, I could have gotten them to sing ‘Kumbaya’ for real if I wanted to. I really could’ve! OK—everybody hold hands!”

Narrowing those sorts of divides is what 60 Minutes wants Winfrey to do on camera. Executive producer Jeffrey Fager told Vogue there's a temptation to have Winfrey conduct the big-ticket interviews she's known for, but “for us it’s about resisting that" and instead "[shedding] some light on" Americans' differences.

In taking on that task, Winfrey will rely on what she learned from interviewing an estimated 37,000 people during the 25-year run of The Oprah Winfrey Show —a lesson that I found especially poignant. Despite their differences, all people want "to feel like they matter," she said. "There’s not a human being alive who doesn’t want—in any conversation, encounter, experience with another human being" to get that kind of recognition.

"And you can resolve any issue if you could just get to what it is that they want," she said. "[T]hey want to be heard."

