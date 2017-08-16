Barack Obama Has 6 of the Top 10 Most-Liked Tweets Of All Time

Donald Trump might use the platform considerably more than his predecessor, but when it comes to Twitter, users overwhelmingly prefer Barack Obama.
A Medium post from Twopblog has gathered a list of the tweets that have received the most likes (or, for older Tweets, 'favorites') and 44 is firmly in charge of the list, holding six of the 10 spots between his personal account and tweets made from the POTUS account made when he was president.
As widely reported, Obama's tweet after the violence during a weekend rally by white nationalists in Virginia, quoting Nelson Mandela, is the most liked tweet in the medium's history, with the number now topping 3.3 million. That puts it ahead of Ariana Grande's sorrowful tweet after the explosion at her concert in Manchester.
Other entries included Ellen DeGeneres' 2014 Oscar selfie (which came in third), Linkin Park's photographic ode to lead singer Chester Bennington (eighth) and Hillary Clinton's post-2016 election words to young girls (tenth).
Here's a complete rundown of the Top 10: