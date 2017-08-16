Barack Obama Has 6 of the Top 10 Most-Liked Tweets Of All Time

Donald Trump might use the platform considerably more than his predecessor, but when it comes to Twitter, users overwhelmingly prefer Barack Obama.

A Medium post from Twopblog has gathered a list of the tweets that have received the most likes (or, for older Tweets, 'favorites') and 44 is firmly in charge of the list, holding six of the 10 spots between his personal account and tweets made from the POTUS account made when he was president.

As widely reported, Obama's tweet after the violence during a weekend rally by white nationalists in Virginia, quoting Nelson Mandela, is the most liked tweet in the medium's history, with the number now topping 3.3 million. That puts it ahead of Ariana Grande's sorrowful tweet after the explosion at her concert in Manchester.

Other entries included Ellen DeGeneres' 2014 Oscar selfie (which came in third), Linkin Park's photographic ode to lead singer Chester Bennington (eighth) and Hillary Clinton's post-2016 election words to young girls (tenth).

Here's a complete rundown of the Top 10:

'No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion...' pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. - Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap - Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work. - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. - President Obama (@POTUS44) January 11, 2017

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. - President Obama (@POTUS44) January 20, 2017

Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be Sasha and Malia's dad. To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father's Day! https://t.co/ya1YAJignC - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2017