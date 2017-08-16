Goldman Sachs Bet on Biogen’s Potential Landmark Alzheimer’s Drug Props Up Stock

An Alzheimer's patient is shaved by his daughter at his house. Photograph by Raul Arboleda via AFP/Getty Images

Shares of biotech giant Biogen rose 2% in Wednesday trading thanks to a boost from Goldman Sachs , which has added the company to its Americas Conviction List. That means that Goldman analysts believe Biogen has enough upside that they're issuing their highest rating for its stock, a "Conviction Buy."

Just what's driving the enthusiasm? It's all about Biogen's audacious Alzheimer's drug ambitions . The company's experimental aducanumab "could be one of the first disease-modifying drugs to reach the market," wrote the analysts, adding that if it does win regulatory clearance, it could reach peak sales of $12 billion considering the rapidly-growing burden of the disease.

The treatment has shown some early promise, but Alzheimer's is a notoriously difficult (and from an R&D standpoint, heartbreaking) space. For instance, both Eli Lilly and Merck were forced to stop work after their own failures in Alzheimer's treatment.

But the scope of the Alzheimer's crisis is wide enough that a creating a successful treatment that goes beyond simply treating the symptoms is critical. There are more than five million Americans with Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association , and it's the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. Independent analyses have pegged the associated costs of Alzheimer's and dementia at $259 billion this year and $1.1 trillion by 2050.