Shares of biotech giant Biogen rose 2.5% in early Wednesday trading thanks to a boost from Goldman Sachs , which has added the company to its Americas Conviction List. That means that Goldman analysts believe Biogen has enough upside that they're issuing their highest rating for its stock, a "Conviction Buy."

Just what's driving the enthusiasm? It's all about Biogen's audacious Alzheimer's drug ambitions . The company's experimental aducanumab "could be one of the first disease-modifying drugs to reach the market," wrote the analysts, adding that if it does win regulatory clearance, it could reach peak sales of $12 billion considering the rapidly-growing burden of the disease.

The treatment has shown some early promise, but Alzheimer's is a notoriously difficult (and from an R&D standpoint, heartbreaking) space. For instance, both Eli Lilly and Merck were forced to stop work after their own failures in Alzheimer's treatment.

