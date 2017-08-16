Leadership
Search
CareersWhat’s Worse Than Being Unemployed? A Bad Job, Say Researchers
Data SheetData Sheet: Apple Does Hollywood, Fiat Joins BMW on Self-Driving Tech, Trump Swipes at Amazon
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
UnitedHealthUnitedHealth Names a New CEO
UnitedHealth Group Headquarters As They Take on CVS With Walgreens Deal
Charlottesville Violence

Army Chief of Staff Speaks Out Against Racism and Extremism

Chris Morris
9:35 AM ET

As his commander-in-chief doubled down on his claim that "both sides" were to blame for violence during a weekend rally by white nationalists in Virginia, the Army's chief of staff is making it clear that racists and extremists should stay away.

Gen. Mark Milley, the 39th Chief of Staff of the Army, said in a Tweet that such actions are "against our Values and everything we've stood for since 1775."

Milley's comments don't criticize Donald Trump or run contrary to any recent White House comments, but their clarity stands out amidst the growing furor about the president's seeming reticence to call out bigotry since the clashes. Trump's blame of "both sides" has prompted many executives to resign from his manufacturing council.

The Army is the largest branch of the U.S. military, making up 36% of all active military personnel as of 2015, according to Pew Research. Racial and ethnic minority groups make up 40% of the active military overall—up from 25% in 1990.

Desegregation in the Army occurred in 1948, on the order of President Harry Truman. That was nine years before segregation ended in U.S. schools.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE