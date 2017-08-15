Uncategorized
Search
Fortune 500Why Apple’s iPhone Can’t Be Used to Pay for Beijing Transport
CHINA-US-IT-APPLE
Fortune InsidersNetflix Looks Like a Loser. But Here’s Why It’s Probably a Winner
Online Streaming Services
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AirlinesAir Berlin Files for Bankruptcy as Etihad Airways Pulls Financing
GERMANY-AIRPORT-TEGEL
Retail Signs
Retail Signs Waffle House Restaurant David Kozlowski#67402 Moment Editorial/Getty Images
Uncategorized

Map: All the Waffle Houses Where You Can Watch the Solar Eclipse

Emily Price
10:51 AM ET

Monday’s total solar eclipse will have thousands flocking to parks and other open spaces to take in the show. But wouldn’t the whole experience be better with eggs, waffles, and hash browns?

Jerry Shannon, an assistant geography professor at the University of Georgia, certainly thinks so. To help viewers more easily pair the experience with a greasy breakfast from Waffle House, he tweeted out a map last week of the best locations to watch the August 21st eclipse from.

His “The Eclipse: Smothered and Covered” map places the eclipse’s path over a map of every Waffle House in the U.S. (Unfortunately, they’re all in the East), to help aid in finding that perfect viewing location.

Shannon didn't just try the trick on Waffle House locations. He created a similar map for Tim Hortons.

https://timeinc.slack.com/messages/@emilyprice/search/binge-watching/

For hard-core Tim Hortons/eclipse fans, the results are a little heartbreaking.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE