Map: All the Waffle Houses Where You Can Watch the Solar Eclipse

Monday’s total solar eclipse will have thousands flocking to parks and other open spaces to take in the show. But wouldn’t the whole experience be better with eggs, waffles, and hash browns?

Jerry Shannon, an assistant geography professor at the University of Georgia, certainly thinks so. To help viewers more easily pair the experience with a greasy breakfast from Waffle House, he tweeted out a map last week of the best locations to watch the August 21st eclipse from.

His “The Eclipse: Smothered and Covered” map places the eclipse’s path over a map of every Waffle House in the U.S. (Unfortunately, they’re all in the East), to help aid in finding that perfect viewing location.

Eclipse watching always makes me hungry. pic.twitter.com/1MER26QXTg - Jerry Shannon (@jerry_shannon) August 3, 2017

Shannon didn't just try the trick on Waffle House locations. He created a similar map for Tim Hortons.

For hard-core Tim Hortons/eclipse fans, the results are a little heartbreaking.