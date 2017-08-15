Tech
Fortune 500

Here’s Your Best Chance to Get a Nintendo Switch Soon

Don Reisinger
1:34 PM ET

Customers hoping to get their hands on the popular Nintendo Switch console might have a chance this week.

Retailer GameStop has confirmed that it will have Nintendo Switch units in stock at stores across the U.S. this week. GameStop didn't say how many units each store would have on hand, but said that it's the first time since the Switch went on sale earlier this year that all of its U.S. outlets will have some stock available.

Nintendo's Switch is half-home console and half-mobile gaming device. It allows gamers to play titles with a handheld, screen-equipped unit that can be plugged into a dock for continuing to play on the television. It costs $300.

Since its release in March, the Nintendo Switch has sold out each time new stock has been made available at various retail outlets. Indeed, the Switch has been tapped as one of the most popular items this year and one of the most popular early successes in Nintendo's long and storied history.

Nintendo (ntdoy) has said that it's working hard to get more units to store shelves, but demand still outpaces supply. The company anticipates that continuing for some time.

All of that makes the GameStop (gme) announcement more important. And it might give gamers who have been waiting months to get the Switch the opportunity to finally pick one up.

Still, because of its popularity, consumers might want to call GameStop locations ahead of time to see if stock is still available.

