US President Donald Trump holds up a pair of pliers as he speaks during a Made in America event with US manufacturers in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 19, 2017. Photograph by Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images
charlottesville

Yet Another Member of Donald Trump’s Manufacturing Council Has Resigned

Valentina Zarya
12:13 PM ET

The next meeting of Donald Trump's Manufacturing Jobs Initiative will need decidedly fewer seats.

Scott Paul, head of the Alliance for American Manufacturing tweeted Tuesday morning: "I'm resigning from the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative because it's the right thing for me to do."

Paul is following three other members of the roundtable in resigning: Merck CEO Ken Frazier was the first to resign on Monday. "America's leaders must honor our fundamental views by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal," Frazier said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Intel (intc) CEO Brian Krzanich and Under Armour CEO (uaa) Kevin Plank followed Frazier's lead Monday night. Krzanich wrote about his decision in a blog post and Plank wrote about it on Twitter.

The Manufacturing Jobs Initiative is a group of business leaders tapped to advise the president on “how best to promote job growth and get Americans back to work again.”

More than a dozen leaders remain on the council, including Dow's (dow) Andrew Liveris, Campbell Soup's (cpb)Denise Morrison, and Dell's Michael Dell.

