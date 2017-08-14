Tech
Search
CoinbaseHow Coinbase Can Be a Real Unicorn
UberShould Travis Kalanick Really Be Kicked Off Uber’s Board?
Key Speakers At The TiE Global Entrepreneurs Summit
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GroceryTarget Hires Walmart, General Mills Execs to Help Retool Grocery Biz
Inside A Target Corp. Location Ahead of Earnings Figures
SpaceX

SpaceX Just Successfully Landed Another Falcon 9 Rocket

Jonathan Vanian
3:21 PM ET

SpaceX’s latest rocket launch and landing was a success.

The Elon Musk-led space technology company launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Monday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of SpaceX’s contract to send supplies to the International Space Station.

Nearly 10 minutes after the launch at 12:31 PM, the rocket separated from the Dragon cargo capsule, and returned to a landing pad near Cape Canaveral.

The Dragon capsule is expected to eventually reach the International Space Station, which will use a giant robotic arm to latch onto the capsule and bring the cargo onboard.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

There’s roughly 6,400 pounds of cargo inside Dragon capsule, including equipment and supplies that will help researchers perform “experiments seeking a better understanding of Parkinson’s disease and the origin of cosmic rays,” NASA said.

The cargo capsule also contained a Hewlett Packard Enterprise (hpe) supercomputer intended to help researchers understand how supercomputers function in space over extended periods.

The latest rocket launch is SpaceX’s twelfth cargo resupply mission for the International Space Station. NASA said it expects the Dragon capsule to leave the space station in mid-September, when it will return to Earth with 3,300 pounds of science, hardware and crew supplies.

SpaceX typically tries to recover its launched rockets in the hope that it can reuse them for other space missions and thereby reduce their cost. So far, the company has landed six rockets from on landing pads at Cape Canaveral, and another eight Falcon rockets after landings on barges in the sea, USA Today notes.

In March, SpaceX relaunched one of its previously used rockets for the first time, and then landed the rocket for a possible third space mission.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE