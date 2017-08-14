Here’s What Kesha Has to Say About the Taylor Swift Groping Suit

Pop stars stick together—at least on Twitter.

On Monday morning, Kesha tweeted her support of Taylor Swift , who is engaged in a lawsuit against David Mueller, a radio DJ who allegedly put his hand under her dress and grabbed her naked backside during a meet-and-greet photo shoot in 2013.

"I support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness," Kesha wrote in a tweet. "Truth is always the answer."

. @taylorswift13 i support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. truth is always the answer. - kesha (@KeshaRose) August 14, 2017

Swift testified last week that Mueller's actions were "very intentional."

"I'm not going to allow you or your client to make me feel in any way that this is my fault because it isn't," she said, referring to the fact that Mueller was let go from his $150,000 a year radio job after her team reported the incident.

The Denver DJ originally brought a suit against Swift in 2015, claiming that Swift's false accusation cost him his job. He sought $3 million in damages . Last Friday, the judge threw out the suit, ruling that Mueller hadn't proved that she set out to get him fired.

Mueller's claims against Swift's mother and her radio representative continue, as does the singer's countersuit for assault and battery. Closing arguments are expected Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Kesha has been fighting her own legal battle since 2014. She accused her former producer Lukasz Gottwald, better known as Dr. Luke, of emotional and sexual abuse, including rape. Dr. Luke sued Kesha for defamation, but she filed a countersuit based on her accusations .