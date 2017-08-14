Ivanka Trump’s Charlottesville Response, Taylor Swift’s Lawsuit Dropped, and Clarks’ Shoe Sexism

After deadly demonstrations by members of the alt-right and counter-protesters erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend leaving one person dead, first daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump responded to the violent clashes in a series of tweets.
"There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis," she said. "We must all come together as Americans—and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville."
Her comments were especially notable since they directly condemned the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville carrying Confederate and Nazi flags. By contrast, the statement President Donald Trump issued after the incident sought to spread the blame more widely, decrying the violence by "many sides."
The president's response was panned by members of his own party for not denouncing the white supremacists more forcefully. Under that siege of criticism, the White House issued a clarifying statement on Sunday that said the president "condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred," including "white supremacists, K.K.K. neo-Nazi and all extremist groups."
Meanwhile on Sunday, Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal, was identified as the victim of the bloody clashes. She died when a man, whom police have identified as James Alex Fields, drove his car directly into a group of counter-protesters. Heyer's mother Susan Bro spoke out about her daughter's death, telling the Huffington Post that the tragedy shouldn't be "a focus for more hatred," but rather "a rallying cry for justice and equality and fairness and compassion."
EUROPE/MIDDLE EAST/AFRICA
If the shoe fits
British shoemaker Clarks is being called sexist for naming its girls' school shoe “Dolly Babe" and its boys' version "Leader." Clarks has withdrawn the Dolly Babe—complete with pink, heart-printed insoles—after being blasted for perpetuating stark gender stereotypes. Even Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon weighed in, tweeting, “It is almost beyond belief that in 2017 a major company could think this is in any way acceptable. Shows what we are still up against."
Porcelain parity
City planners in Berlin want to address the issue of gender equality in public toilets by introducing unisex urinals that could reduce lines for women's restrooms, save water, and be more accommodating of transgender individuals.
THE AMERICAS
Signing Shonda
In the latest chapter in the battle between new and old entertainment giants, Netflix has signed prolific television producer Shonda Rhimes to an exclusive deal to develop new shows for the streaming service. Rhimes, the creative force behind Scandal and Grey's Anatomy, previously had a deal with Disney.
Swift justice
A day after Taylor Swift testified in her own sexual assault trial, the judge dismissed radio host David Mueller's claims that the singer's groping allegations against him cost him his job. Mueller's claims against Swift's mother Andrea and her radio representative Frank Bell remain in place, as does Swift's countersuit against Mueller for sexual assault.
Built to last
Chile has an ambitious goal to achieve 90% clean energy by 2050—up from its current level of 45%. The country is expanding its green energy infrastructure thanks to a plan put in motion under President Michelle Bachelet. “I am convinced that climate change is a reality, a complete and absolute reality,” she says. “We think it’s essential for our economic development to have cleaner energy because we want this planet to last.”
ASIA-PACIFIC
All in the family
Last month, Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was forced out of office after the Panama papers scandal linked his children to offshore companies. Now former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz is running for her husband's vacant parliamentary seat.
Promising pay equity
Riding her wave of newfound popularity, New Zealand Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern vowed to "not rest" until pay equity is achieved in New Zealand. "In 2017 there should be no such thing as a gender pay gap in New Zealand," she said in a speech at a suffrage memorial on Saturday. She promised to scrap and redraft the pay equity legislation introduced by the government last week if she becomes prime minister.
IN BRIEF
PARTING WORDS
"I don’t want to be another Mark Spitz or Michael Phelps. I just want to be first.”
—Daniela Barnea, 73, who won three gold medals at the 2017 United States Masters Swimming Spring Nationals.