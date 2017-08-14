CEO Daily: Monday, 14th August

Good morning.

President Trump is expected to return to Washington today from his working vacation in Bedminster, N.J., to sign an executive memo asking the United States Trade Representative to determine whether to investigate state-backed theft by China of intellectual property from American companies.

This is a welcome turn from the blunt anti-globalization rhetoric of the campaign, which was aimed equally at China and U.S. companies doing business there. By focusing on intellectual property theft, Trump is aligning himself with global business leaders who have long complained about the Chinese practice of requiring companies to partner with local firms, which then appropriate their technology.

FedEx CEO Fred Smith is one of the most passionate speakers on this topic. He led the effort to grant China entry into the World Trade Organization, and his company has invested heavily in the Asian giant. But at a Fortune dinner in New York in March, Smith didn’t pull his punches :

“The reality is that China, over the last 10 or 15 years, has been very mercantilist, very protectionist, has engaged in forced technology transfer, and has at least acquiesced, if not actively promoted cyber espionage. Those things need to change.”

Could tough trade action by the U.S. force such change? It helps that the policy is headed by Bob Lighthizer, one of the few senior Trump aides with deep government experience. He’s well-versed in the use of Section 301 of the trade act, which allows for retaliation against unfair trade practices without authorization from the WTO. It also helps that China is developing more cutting edge technology of its own, giving it a greater interest in protecting intellectual property worldwide. Most China watchers are looking to the aftermath of the twice-a-decade party Congress this fall for clearer indications of Xi Jinping’s direction on economic reforms. (Promotion alert: that’s why the timing of the Fortune Global Forum in Guangzhou—Dec. 6-8—is so propitious. Details here .)

In the meantime, trade negotiations inevitably have become tied up with the showdown over North Korea. The Trump administration insists there is no connection between the two. But it’s not a coincidence that the administration’s trade briefing for reporters Saturday followed the president’s phone conversation with Xi Friday night.

