Tech
Search
ChinaThe Pace of China’s Economic Growth Slowed Last Month
CHINA-ECONOMY-TRADE-INDICATOR
aldiWhy Discount Grocer Aldi Is Getting Into the Delivery Game
German Grocery Chain Aldi To Invest $3.4 Billion Into U.S. Stores
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Flint water crisisBruno Mars Surprises Fans With $1 Million Donation to Flint Water Crisis
NETHERLANDS-ENTERTAINMENT-MTV-MUSIC-AWARDS-EMA
HBO

Hackers Release More HBO Episodes Including ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Reuters
Aug 13, 2017

Hackers have released more unaired episodes of popular HBO shows but the latest leak did not include anything on the hit series "Game of Thrones," the Associated Press reported on Sunday.

The hackers, who broke into HBO's computer network and have released stolen information for several weeks, provided more unaired episodes, including the popular show "Curb Your Enthusiasm, " which returns in October.

They also leaked episodes of "Insecure," "Ballers" and "The Deuce," according to the Associated Press.

Time Warner's (twx) HBO said Sunday in an emailed statement that it was "not in communication with the hacker, and we're not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released."

Related

spyware in google play store
CybersecurityMessaging Apps With Surveillance Malware Made It Onto Google Play Store
Cybersecurity
Messaging Apps With Surveillance Malware Made It Onto Google Play Store

"It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO," it said. "The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That’s a game we’re not going to participate in."

HBO acknowledged the hack earlier this summer. It said the thieves had been leaking stolen materials and asking for a multi-million-dollar ransom.

The hack came at a sensitive time for HBO parent Time Warner as it awaits regulatory approval to sell itself to AT&T Inc in a $85.4 billion deal announced in October.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE