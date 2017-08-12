Trump Signs Veterans Affairs Legislation as He Condemns Violence in Charlottesville

President Donald Trump spoke about the violence in Charlottesville, Va., before signing Veterans Affairs legislation Saturday.

Violence broke out during the "Unite the Right" rally led by white nationalists Saturday. At least one person died, and at least 19 were injured after a car struck a group of counter-protesters, the Associated Press reported.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides. It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. It's been going on for a long, long time," Trump said while making remarks in Bedminster, N.J.

He also signed a law that would allow $2 billion to open new Veterans Affairs department medical facilities and fund medical care for veterans seeking a private doctor.

"You're going to have immediate medical care for our veterans," Trump said.

Trump did not take any questions after signing the legislation.