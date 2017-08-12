One Dead in Charlottesvillle Car Attack During a White Supremacist Rally

The situation in Charlottesville, Va. appears to be degenerating as a planned rally by white supremacists has been met with large counterprotests, street fighting, armored police, and a declared state of emergency .

In one brawl involving dozens of people, protestors waving Confederate flags clashed with opposition marchers carrying black-and-red flags, which commonly represent anti-fascist anarchism. The two groups swung batons and pummeled each other with shields.

There are also multiple reports of aerosol irritants, possibly pepper spray, being used by the clashing factions.

More people being sprayed with irritants, not by police #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/YuNK9RE0xk - Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) August 12, 2017

Armed militia members are also present, reportedly aligned with the Unite the Right rally and presenting a looming threat of even greater violence.

These are not law enforcement. Would only say they are citizens. pic.twitter.com/hGVFfAQskF - Joe Heim (@JoeHeim) August 12, 2017

In the most dramatic incident yet reported, a car barreled through a crowd gathered to oppose the rally. State police responding to the incident reported multiple injuries to pedestrians. Charlottesville’s Mayor has now confirmed a fatality in connection with the attack.

I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will--go home. - Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) August 12, 2017

The scene was captured in a livestream . It shows the bodies of protestors being thrown dozens of feet as the culprit, reportedly driving a gray Dodge Challenger, rams two other vehicles.

In the aftermath, blood could be seen sprayed across the hood of one involved vehicle.

#BREAKING: I just watched a car plow through dozens of protesters. Extremely heavy injuries #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/rE8DWUmrfD - Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2017

According to one witness who claims he was hit, protestors opposing the Unite the Right rally were obstructing three cars. One driver accelerated suddenly, striking other cars and protestors.

“They were just bulldozing through people,” the witness told a videographer on the scene.