Finance
Search
IsraelPresident Trump Sends Jared Kushner to Israel to Help Broker a Peace Deal
President Trump Hosts Lebanonese Prime Minister Saad Hariri At The White House
Silicon ValleySilicon Valley Wants to Change the Way You Fill Up Your Gas Tank
Consumer Confidence Falls On Surging Gasoline Prices
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Netflix Raises Prices in This Country
Data

North Korea’s Nuclear Threat Doesn’t Phase Samsung’s Shareholders

Grace Donnelly,Scott DeCarlo
2:05 PM ET

Amid rising military tensions between North Korea's Kim Jong-Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, who early on Friday said solutions were "locked and loaded," the global stock market has taken a dive. That is, except for Samsung.

The electronics giant headquartered in nearby Seoul, South Korea has been surprisingly resilient during its northern neighbor's ballistic tests. While the company's stock has fallen about 6% since the start of the week by noon on Friday, its shareholders have largely grown accustomed to viewing North Korea's missile tests as empty threats.

Samsung's proximity to the activity in North Korea means an attack could cripple the tech sector in the region. And yet after each of the 12 missile tests the country has conducted since February, the stock only experienced relatively minor turbulence the next day.

In fact, over that time period when the missile launches occurred, Samsung’s stock actually outperformed both the S&P 500 Index (up 6.7%) and the Korea Stock Exchange (up 18.3%). The stock price for the tech company rose 27% from February 10 to July 31.

Date of 2017 North Korean Missile Launches1-Day Change in Samsung Stock Price
February 12-1.4%
March 6+0.9%
March 22-1.8%
April 4-0.2%
April 16-0.8%
April 29+1.4%
May 14+1.2%
May 21+0.9%
May 29-2.2%
June 8+1.9%
July 4+1.0%
July 28+1.0%

But as Fortune editor-at-large Shawn Tully has pointed out, the threat to global companies based in surrounding countries is significant.

"Of the companies on Fortune's annual Global 500 list, 72 are based in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, with Japan heading the list at 51,” he writes. "Their revenues total $3.735 trillion, or one in every eight dollars of the Global 500's sales.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE