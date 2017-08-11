Netflix Raises Prices in This Country

Fans of exclusive Netflix shows like House of Cards and Daredevil will have to pay more money to watch them if they live in Canada.

The streaming television company said this week that it is raising the price of its service in Canada. The increase affects new subscribers immediately while existing members will be notified of the price hike in the coming weeks, according to the Toronto Sun .

The Canadian price increase affects Netflix’s ( nflx ) three streaming subscription plans—basic, standard, and premium. Both the basic and standard plans are getting a $1 price increase, and will cost $9 and $11 a month, respectively. The premium plan will now cost $14 a month instead of $12 (all prices are in Canadian dollars).

Basic plan subscribers are unable to stream high-definition video and can only watch the service using one television, computer, or mobile device screen at a time. Standard plan members can watch high-definition video streams in up to two different screens simultaneously.

Premium subscribers can watch both high-definition and 4K video streams in up to four different screens at the same time, according to Netflix's website.

"From time to time, Netflix plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience, to help members find something great to watch even faster," Netflix said in a statement.

The company said that its decision to raise prices in Canada “does not influence or indicate a change in any other region,” according to the Toronto Sun report.

In the U.S., subscribers currently pay $8, $10, and $12 monthly for the basic, standard, and premium plans.

Earlier this week, Disney ( dis ) said it would not renew a deal it had with Netflix that allows the streaming service to host certain Disney and Pixar-related movies in light of Disney’s planned debut of its own video streaming service in 2019.