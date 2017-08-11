Tech
Search
IsraelPresident Trump Sends Jared Kushner to Israel to Help Broker a Peace Deal
President Trump Hosts Lebanonese Prime Minister Saad Hariri At The White House
Silicon ValleySilicon Valley Wants to Change the Way You Fill Up Your Gas Tank
Consumer Confidence Falls On Surging Gasoline Prices
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Netflix Raises Prices in This Country
Fortune 500

Netflix Discussing Keeping Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Films

Reuters
2:04 PM ET

Netflix is in "active discussions" with Walt Disney about keeping Marvel and Star Wars films after 2019, when new Disney and Pixar movies will stop appearing on the streaming service, a senior executive said late on Thursday.

Disney announced on Tuesday that it was pulling new Disney and Pixar films from Netflix, starting with new releases in 2019. It will start putting the movies on a new Disney-branded online service that year.

Disney CEO Bob Iger told analysts the company had not yet decided where it would distribute superhero films from Marvel Studios and movies from Star Wars producer Lucasfilm, which the company owns, at that time.

Netflix is still in discussions with Disney about retaining rights to stream Marvel and Lucasfilm releases after 2019, chief content officer Ted Sarandos told Reuters.

Shares of Netflix were up 1.3% at $171.41 in afternoon trading after falling 5% in the two days following Disney's announcement.

A Disney spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Iger said on Tuesday that the Marvel and Lucasfilm movies could go to Netflix or another streaming service after 2019, or Disney might retain the rights for itself.

Sarandos said he expected Disney's service to be "complementary" to Netflix, which carries other family-friendly programming such as animated movies from Despicable Me creator Illumination Entertainment and Shrek producer Dreamworks Animation.

Disney's plan to stream its content directly to consumers is "a natural evolution" for traditional media companies that Netflix expected, Sarandos said in an interview at an event to celebrate Emmy nominations for his company's drama, The Crown.

"That's why we got into the originals business five years ago, anticipating it may be not as easy a conversation with studios and networks" to license their content, he added.

Disney's break from Netflix applies only to its film deal in the United States, where the streaming service runs new Disney movies shortly after they leave theaters.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE