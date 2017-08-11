On Point

Google holds an international “girls in tech” coding competition, in spite of it all

It seemed like a lovely event, with teams of teens and young women from around the world in attendance, finalists in an app-building competition many months in the making. Google CEO Sundar Pichai was on hand, and took the opportunity to address the elephant in the room. “I want you to know there’s a place for you in this industry,” he told the young women. “There’s a place for you at Google. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. You belong here, and we need you.” Earlier that day, a public town hall on the Damore memo had to be canceled, as employees who submitted questions in advance reported being doxed and then harassed in alt-right spaces.

What Generation Z needs from the workplace

If you’re (understandably) worried about the future of tech innovation, then this extraordinary dispatch from yesterday’s Tech Inclusion conference in New York is a must-read. ( Fortune’s Grace Donnelly kept our Slack channel alive with insights all day, and this piece reflects the crackling vibe.) Gen Z, the teens we are currently shepherding to band practice and soccer games, are also bringing imagination, inspiration, and determination to the task of designing the world, keenly aware of the barriers they face. It’s up to us to get out of their way. "Our generation needs to learn the skills of tech but unlearn the discrimination that comes with it," high-schooler Boubacar Diallo said.

Anil Dash: What about labor unions in tech

Anil Dash , the CEO of Fog Creek Software closed out the aforementioned Tech Inclusion conference on a keynote panel, and joined a serious discussion on unionization with fellow panelists author Jennifer Brown , and CEO and founder of All In Together , Lauren Leader-Chivee . While affinity groups and allies are important, labor unions became the flashpoint in the discussion. “It’s labor organizing,” Dash said. “We need unions in the tech industry. Workers don’t have any power.” They successfully outed Bill O’Reilly, he said. "Use the collective power that you have and scare the hell out of the bad actors that are trying to stop you." Click through for some additional insights on diversity for white leadership.

A new platform collects employee ratings and turns them into a snapshot of worker satisfaction

I confess to spending hours on it, and it’s fascinating. Comparably has compiled millions of public ratings and reviews from employees at some 20,000 firms, and offers a compelling look at how employees rate their workplaces in a variety of ways, including compensation, environment, even their own managers. But I spent my time exploring their gender and diversity scores, which purport to reveal what women and other underrepresented groups really feel about their companies. Their “employee net promoter score” works as an indicator of employee engagement, or in some cases, a canary in a coal mine. And yes, Google’s on their platform. (Check out the manager feedback filtered by race and gender.) Play around, then stay tuned for a longer conversation with Comparably CEO and co-founder Jason Nazar, coming next week.

NAACP appeals a ruling allowing a white Alabama town to create its own school district

The ruling, which happened in April, allowed the Alabama town of Gardendale to secede from the racially-mixed Jefferson County school district, to explicitly create its own all-white district. "The District Court agreed that Gardendale’s bid to form its own school district was designed to exclude black school children," said the senior counsel for the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund. "In filing this appeal, we are simply asking the Circuit Court to follow that finding to its logical conclusion and prohibit Gardendale from creating a separate, segregated school district at the expense of the broader community."

