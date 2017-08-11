Want $10 Hamilton Tickets? There’s an App for That.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know Hamilton is great. Unless you’re able to drop a small fortune on tickets, however, you likely haven’t seen the Broadway show (tickets are famously expensive).

To try and fix this access issue, Hamilton has long offered lotteries (winners receive two front-row tickets for $10). At first, hopefuls could only enter by dropping their name into a box outside the Broadway theater in New York. Next, the process shifted to an online entry form.

Now, the lottery can be entered via smartphone, thanks to the launch of an app (available today on iOS and Android) dedicated to all things Hamilton . Dubbed “HamApp” by the show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the app allows hopefuls to enter daily lottery drawings for the show. It also includes camera filters, digital stickers, Hamilton-related news, merchandise, and augmented reality content.

Lottery drawings begin today for the show’s performance in L.A. (with drawings for the Broadway and Chicago staging of the show to follow later this month).

The lucky winners are able purchase a ticket for $10, and are alerted the day before the performance; seat locations vary depending on the show.