Luxury
Search
Silicon ValleySilicon Valley Wants to Change the Way You Fill Up Your Gas Tank
Consumer Confidence Falls On Surging Gasoline Prices
Fortune 500Netflix Raises Prices in This Country
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DataNorth Korea’s Nuclear Threat Doesn’t Phase Samsung’s Shareholders
General Views Of Seoul As Korea Tensions Rise
Goldman Sachs

An Oil Baron Stiffed Goldman Sachs, So It Seized His 217-ft. Yacht

David Z. Morris
1:59 PM ET

A Texas man, once swimming in oil wealth but now reportedly fallen on hard times, has suffered the ultimate indignity—having his yacht seized by a lender.

William Kallop was until recently the proud owner of the Natita, a 217-foot beauty featuring a movie theater and helipad and named after his mother-in-law. But the Wall Street Journal reports that the Natita is now the property of Goldman Sachs.

Kallop used the yacht as partial collateral for a $32 million loan from Goldman in 2014. Soon after, Kallop—a big spender whose recent acquisitions have included at least seven yachts, eight residences, and three jets—ran short on cash, leading him to lay off employees and try to sell assets.

Get CEO Daily, Fortune’s newsletter for leaders.

Related

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice LatteIt’s August and Starbucks Is Already Pushing Pumpkin Spice Lattes
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte
It’s August and Starbucks Is Already Pushing Pumpkin Spice Lattes

But the Natita, initially listed for sale at around $67 million, didn’t attract a buyer. Goldman claims Kallop stopped repaying the $32 million loan in November 2016. So Goldman filed suit and was awarded the boat by a Miami federal court.

The incident highlights what the Journal says is a steady rise in so-called "wealth loans"—large loans to wealthy individuals that are sometimes secured by assets like art, boats, and wine collections. Such loans are picking up as demand for traditional loans declines. Some observers say the drop in traditional lending is a warning sign for the broader economy.

Goldman is likely to auction the boat, which, even after several markdowns, is currently listed for more than the outstanding balance of its loan to Kallop.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE