A Banker Was Arrested After Being Accused of Pushing a Woman Under a Bus While Jogging In London

London police have arrested a 50-year-old U.S. financier on suspicion of pushing a woman under a bus while he was jogging.

Eric Bellquist, 50, is a partner with private equity group Hutton Collins Partners and a former employee of Lehman Brothers. Hutton, meanwhile, is known in the U.K. for owning restaurants chains Wagamama and Byron.

Video footage of the incident , which showed a male jogger elbowing the female pedestrian into the path of an oncoming double-decker and running off without stopping, had gone viral the previous week. The bus swerved to avoid the woman, who still sustained minor injuries. In the footage, the jogger returns along the bridge about 15 minutes later and again ignores the woman as she tries to address him.

Bellquist's lawyers, Duncan Lewis solicitors, told the Evening Standard that its client "h as been wrongly implicated in this matter; he categorically denies being the individual concerned and has irrefutable proof that he was in the United States at the time of the incident. Consequently, we expect a swift resolution to this wholly untrue allegation.”