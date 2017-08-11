Brainstorm Health Daily: August 11, 2017

Good morning, Dailies. Happy Friday.

Yesterday, Alan Murray—Time Inc.’s Chief Content Officer and author of the must-read CEO Daily —and I visited the East Village offices of Oscar Health, the hip, data-centric insurer that has found a niche in the ACA exchange market.

Alan has a terrific write-up of our conversation with Oscar CEO Mario Schlosser— which you can read here . (And, by the way, if you aren’t already getting CEO Daily in your inbox each morning, I highly recommend you sign up .)

I’m up in Maine now, for a brief respite from New York City heat, but will be back next week with some Big Maine-y Thoughts to share.

Have a great weekend, everybody. Sy has the news below.

Clifton Leaf, Editor in Chief, FORTUNE

@CliftonLeaf

clifton.leaf@fortune.com