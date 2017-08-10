Term Sheet — Thursday, Aug. 10

Good morning! No column today, but have these links:

• An interview with the Hyperloop One founders .

VENTURE DEALS

• PCCW Media , a Hong Kong-based multimedia and entertainment company, raised $110 million in funding. Investors include Hony Capital, FoxConn Ventures, and Temasek.

• Flipkart, an India-based shopping site operator, raised funding of an undisclosed amount from SoftBank Group , according to Reuters. Flipkart will have more than $4 billion of cash after this investment, which is part of the same funding round in which Tencent , eBay and Microsoft also participated. Read more.

• Chef'd , an El Segundo, Calif.-based meal kit startup, raised $35.2 million. Investors include Smithfield Foods , Campbell Soup, and Fresh Direct, according to CNBC. Read more.

• Amplitude , a San Francisco-based product analytics company, raised $30 million in Series C funding. IVP led the round, and was joined by investors including Benchmark Capital and Battery Ventures .

• Auvik Networks, a Canada-based network monitoring and management software for managed service providers, raised about $12 million (C$15 million) in Series B funding. OpenView led the round, and was joined by investors including Celtic House Venture Partners and Rho Canada Ventures.

• Netlify , a San Francisco-based platform that automates code to create sites and web apps, raised $12 million in Series A funding. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Bloomberg Beta, Designer Fund, and Tank Hill Ventures.

• Parse.ly , a New York City-based internet attention analytics platform, raised $6.8 million in Series B funding. Grotech Ventures and Blumberg Capital led the round, and were joined by investors including Felton Group, FundersClub and DreamIt.

• Big Squid , a Salt Lake City, Utah-based provider of predictive analytics and machine learning, raised $6 million in Series A funding. Signal Peak Ventures led the round, and was joined by investors including Silverton Partners and Kickstart Seed Fund.

• GawkBox , a Seattle-based company that provides monetization for live streamers and other content creators, raised $3.7 million in Series A funding. Madrona Venture Group led the round, and was joined by investors including London Venture Partners and Erlend Christofferson .

• Brayola, an Israel-based e-commerce platform for bras raised $2.5 million in Series A funding, according to TechCrunch. Investors include The Firstime Fund , Ilan Shiloah , Nir Tralovsky, Jonathan Benartzi , Gett founders Shahar Waiser and Roi More , and Haim Dabah. Read more.

• Modern Fertility , a San Francisco-based fertility test services and information company, raised $1 million in funding. Investors include First Round Capital, Box Group and Y Combinator.

• Mission Secure , an Arlington, Va.-based provider of cyber security for the energy, transportation, and defense industries, raised funding of an undisclosed amount from Blue Bear Capital , Felton Group, and UVA funds.

• JetSmarter Inc , a Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based technology-enabled marketplace for private aviation, raised funding of an undisclosed amount. Investors include Clearlake Capital Group and Leucadia National Corporation .

• TVM , a Stockholm-based digital marketing technology provider for the hospitality industry, raised pre-seed funding of an undisclosed amount. Investors include Butterfly Ventures .