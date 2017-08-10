Finance
Search
CRISPRA Genetically Modified Pig Could Become Your Organ Donor Thanks to CRISPR Gene Editing
Livestock farming
North KoreaYou Don’t Want to Know What’ll Happen If the U.S. Strikes North Korea First
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpMarkets Dive Again After Trump Doubles Down on North Korea ‘Fire and Fury’ Threat
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is seen speaking on a television on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is seen speaking on a television on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Michael Nagle—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Nvidia

This Is the Best Performing Stock on the S&P 500 Index Since Donald Trump’s Election

Lucinda Shen
Updated: 5:33 PM ET | Originally published: 4:23 PM ET

While investors banking on Donald Trump's business-friendly platform sent bank and industrial stocks soaring following his election win in November, roughly nine months later, Chipmaker Nvidia has become the best performing stock on the S&P 500 Index.

Thanks to a surge in gaming and, to some extent, bitcoin mining, Nvidia stock has gained 133% as the wider index jumped 16% in the same period. For comparison, the best performer a month after Trump's election was oil company Transocean.

Nvidia's rise comes as parts of Trump's agenda, including plans to replace the Affordable Care Act, has stalled in Congress. While some post-election winners such as Goldman Sachs (which has fallen 9% off its post-election high) and private prison Corecivic (down 29%) have pared some of those gains, tech stocks have helped push the U.S. stock markets into continual new highs.

Nvidia's top spot on the S&P 500 is nothing new. Not only has the stock been the best performer on the S&P 500 over the past year—rising 192%—but it's been the best performing S&P 500 stock over the past four years, up 1,087% in that time. And these gains could continue: The company's main source of revenue, the video game industry, is expected to grow to $109 billion in revenue in 2017. Nvidia also expanded into self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

The company's sales, which rose 38% to $6.9 billion in 2016, may also be getting a more recent boost from the rise of cryptocurrencies. The total market value of cryptocurrencies has risen by $106 billion to $123.9 billion since the start of 2017, as some look to digital coins as a safer asset than some fiat currencies amid geopolitical instability. While Nvidia does not disclose exactly how much of its revenue can be attributed to cryptocurrency miners, Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis said in a Tuesday research note that cryptocurrency miners seeking Nvidia chips to power their transactions could lift the firm's earnings on Thursday.

Ahead of Nvidia's earnings report, shares were down 3%. But, according to Reuters, analysts are still expecting Nvidia to report revenue $1.96 billion and earnings per share of 70 cents for the quarter ending July.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE