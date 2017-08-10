Entertainment
Microsoft Corp. Opens New Office And Experience Center
Jeff Zucker Named NBC Universal President And CEO
The NBC logo at its headquarters in New York City.  Photograph by Spencer Platt—Getty Images
NBC

NBC’s Streaming Service SeeSo Is ‘Shutting Its Comedy Doors’

Madeline Farber
9:26 AM ET

NBC's comedy service SeeSo is officially shutting down.

The standalone comedy streaming service, which NBC launched in 2016, is "shutting its comedy doors" later this year, according to its Facebook post.

The service offered original comedy for $3.99 a month.

"Though we will be departing, much of our comedy will live on — and some of your favorite Seeso Originals have already found a new home," the post reads, adding that its shows HarmonQuest, My Brother, My Brother and Me, Hidden America with Jonah Ray and The Cyanide and Happiness Show have been sold to the anime, sci-fi, and fantasy streaming service VRV.

SeeSo's downfall partly came at the hands of bigger streaming services like Amazon, the Verge reports.

