Fortune Insiders
Search
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health Daily: August 10, 2017
Most Powerful WomenTaylor Swift Finally Took the Stand in the Groping Trial. Here’s What She Said
Taylor Swift '1989' World Tour - Sydney
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Stock marketTop Economist: Get Ready for a Stock Market Drop
Dow Jones Industrials Average Reaches A Four Year High
YouTube app on digital devices
The YouTube video app is seen on various digital devices on 28 March, 2017.  NurPhoto NurPhoto via Getty Images
Commentary
facebook watch

Facebook’s New Video Service Can’t Compete With YouTube

Michael Wade
12:23 PM ET

Google (goog) started out as a search company, Facebook (fb) a social media company, Amazon (amzn) an e-commerce company, and Tencent a messaging company. But these distinctions are becoming less relevant every day.

Facebook’s announcement Wednesday of a new video service called Watch to compete with YouTube and Netflix (nflx) did not come as a surprise to many. The company has been building up its video offerings and capabilities for some time.

In fact, over the past few years, we have seen wave after wave of new product and service announcements, not just from Facebook, but from all of the digital giants. The days of being able to clearly differentiate one giant from another by what they offer are fast disappearing.

Digital giants like Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple (aapl), and Microsoft (msft) now compete against each other in up to 11 business areas, including content development, artificial intelligence, e-commerce marketplaces, hardware devices, messaging, financial services, and advertising. There isn’t a single business area left where they are on their own.

Global Center for Digital Business Transformation, an IMD and Cisco initiative, 2017

The same situation is happening is China. Alibaba (baba) was traditionally focused on e-commerce, and Tencent on gaming and messaging. Both companies grew massively, but for a while in parallel, rarely intersecting. Today, however, they are competing across many categories.

The laggard in this converging battleground is Snap, perhaps due to the fact that it is newer and smaller than the other giants. One might wonder whether this lack of scope puts Snap (snap) in a relatively vulnerable position compared to its better-diversified competitors.

Related

Dow Jones Industrials Average Reaches A Four Year High
Stock marketTop Economist: Get Ready for a Stock Market Drop
Stock market
Top Economist: Get Ready for a Stock Market Drop

One implication of the increased competition among digital giants is clear: Consumers will benefit, at least in the short term. Innovation will increase and prices will fall, often to zero, as these giants subsidize new products and services—with profits from more established ones.

It will also lead to significant overlap and redundancy. In the winner-take-most world of ecosystems and platforms, there won’t be room for unlimited choices, thus we are very likely to see consolidation. The number of products and services may rise in the short term, but it is likely to drop in the longer term, as dominant players squeeze out less successful competitors in each sub-area, leaving consumers with fewer choices long term.

Who will win? That’s hard to say, but I believe the more diversified the revenue base, the better. Thus, Snap, Facebook, Google, Alibaba, and Apple, all with the vast majority of their revenues coming from single lines of business, look more vulnerable than Microsoft, Amazon, and Tencent, whose revenues and profits are spread out more evenly across multiple sources. Diversity protects against competitive, technological, or economic shocks.

These giants are playing it smart—diversifying their activities in search of growth, loyalty, and spreading their risk. However, they can’t all win in every segment they enter, and we are going to see a lot of jostling for position in the near future.

Will Facebook’s new Watch service displace YouTube as the top Internet video service? Unlikely. But will YouTube continue to dominate this area as it has for the last few years? Also unlikely. As the digital giants each move from a dominant service to a portfolio of tens or even hundreds of products and services, we are going to see a significant muddying of the digital waters.

Michael Wade is director of the Global Center for Digital Business Transformation at IMD, and co-author of Digital Vortex: How Today's Market Leaders Can Beat Disruptive Competitors at Their Own Game. He is not an investor in any of the companies noted in this article.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE