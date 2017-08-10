Travis Kalanick, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc., pauses during the Institute of Directors (IOD) annual convention at the Royal Albert Hall in London, U.K., on Friday, Oct. 3, 2014. U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne told the IOD "clearly the economy is growing, unemployment has fallen sharply and business investment has picked up," Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images