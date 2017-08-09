Leadership
President Trump And Lebanese PM Hariri Deliver Joint Statements At White House
U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference on July 25, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Donald Trump

Trump ‘Starts His Day With a Folder of Flattering News and Photos’

Natasha Bach
4:01 AM ET

President Trump allegedly has his own version of a magic mirror—comprised of RNC war room staffers.

According to reports by Vice News, Trump begins each day perusing a special folder of documents compiled by his staffers. The folder, derisively called the “propaganda document” by some, contains flattering news coverage, and sometimes, simply nice photos of the President.

As described by Vice:

"...the folders are filled with screenshots of positive cable news chyrons (those lower-third headlines and crawls), admiring tweets, transcripts of fawning TV interviews, praise-filled news stories, and sometimes just pictures of Trump on TV looking powerful."

Sarah Huckabee Sanders described the report as "not true," while Vice News reported that Sean Spicer “disputed the nature of the folder” (without providing any further detail).

Read: 5 Things to Know About Lara Trump, the President's Daughter-In-Law

It is common practice for a sitting president to maintain a war room of staffers who are responsible for monitoring media coverage of the president and his administration. But according to Vice, Trump’s war room is apparently a little different from the others.

Read: Don’t Take the Bait From Trump, Journalists Say

Staffers start their day monitoring the morning shows on CNN, MSNBC and Fox as well as news published across the internet and in print. Then, Vice reports, they send the White House Communications Office an email containing screenshots of tweets, articles, chyrons, and interview transcripts containing positive coverage every 30 or so minutes. This process is repeated in the afternoon and a second folder is delivered to the president around 4:30 p.m.

According to the report, the only feedback the team producing the folder have ever received is that it needed to be "more f****** positive."

