The Most Exclusive Way to Watch This Month’s Total Eclipse

Forget those special glasses everyone is buying on Amazon , the right way to view the upcoming solar eclipse is on your own private jet.

National Geographic and Airbnb have teamed up to offer an eclipse enthusiast a once-in-a-lifetime experience (ignore the fact that the eclipse itself is something that only typically happens once in an average lifespan) in a private plane. The night before the eclipse, winners will do some star gazing in a "custom-built geodesic dome" with two National Geographic Explorers, an astrophysicist and night-sky photographer in Oregon. The next day, you’ll go up in your private jet, and get a bird’s eye view of the eclipse as it happens.

While most people likely aren’t viewing the eclipse from a plane, many are taking a plane in order to watch it happen. Flights to cities in the eclipse’s “path of totality,” the geographic regions where the moon will completely cover the sun for a few minutes, are soaring. According to booking site Hipmunk, flight bookings to cities in the eclipse’s path are up a staggering 418% over August of last year.

If you want to enter Airbnb’s contest, you’ll need to login to Airbnb’s site and write a short message about why you think the solar eclipse is bringing people together and why you want to be a part of it. If you do want to be a part of it, you better act fast—entries are only accepted through Thursday, Aug. 10.