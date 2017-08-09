The World’s Most Powerful Women: August 9

Valentina Zarya here, filling in for Claire this week.

Brigitte Macron, wife of the French president Emmanuel Macron, will not be given an official “first lady” title or her own budget, the French government said Tuesday. This is not a deviation from French customs—there has never been an office of the first lady—and wouldn't ordinarily be news, except for the fact that the president had insinuated during his election campaign that he would give his wife an official Élysée role.

Earlier this week, activist Thierry Paul Valette launched a petition against the creation of the office of a Première Dame. “There is no reason for the wife of the head of state to get a budget out of public funds,” Valette wrote, arguing that the French public had elected Macron—not his wife—to public office. Giving her an official title, he argues, is nepotism. As of early this morning, the petition was just shy of 300,000 signatures.

Employing family members is currently a hot-button issue in France. During the campaign earlier this year, center-right candidate Francois Fillon was embroiled in a scandal involving his wife and children, whom he had hired as parliamentary assistants.

Yet Valette's argument reads less as a protest against nepotism and more as a denunciation of the influence Brigitte Macron reportedly has on her husband, a matter that the president has openly discussed: “When you’re elected president of the Republic, you live with someone, you give your days and nights, you give your public life and your private life,” he told French broadcaster TF1 in May.

While a spouse's influence is to be expected, the French populace seems uncomfortable with the particular level of engagement Brigitte has, with headline after headline calling the president's wife the "real" power behind her husband's electoral win and the person who keeps him "on track."

Perhaps if she has stayed in the shadows and played the typical role of president's wife—that is to say, purely ornamental—the opposition against her might not have been so fierce.

- @valzarya