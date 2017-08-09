Term Sheet

ET CETERA

Good morning! I’m attending to some magazine duties today, so here’s some news from my Fortune colleagues:

Polina Marinova checked in with DraftKings in the wake of its failed merger at an elaborate press event, which she writes was “clearly meant to convey that while yes, the merger had failed, everything was still very much under control. (New product launches! More ad campaigns!).” She reports:

The event itself was elaborate. After arriving at the stadium, reporters were guided to locker rooms where we received DraftKings branded jerseys, backpacks, and swag. Prior to the presentations and interviews, journalists and DraftKings executives teamed up to play two 10-minute halves on the famed MSG court. The entire executive team played – including co-founders Jason Robins, Matt Kalish, and Paul Liberman.

I was still sweating from the activities on the court when, over lunch, I finally got the chance to ask Robins about the company’s strategy post-failed merger.

All he would share is that the company will be introducing new features but won’t be fundraising anytime soon. (“We don’t need money now. We raised a bunch of money during the merger process,” said Robins, referring to the $100 million in Series E1 round of funding the company raised in March.)

When regulators moved to block the proposed merger, DraftKings and FanDuel said, “We are disappointed by this decision and continue to believe that a merger is in the best interests of our players, our companies, our employees and the fantasy sports industry.”

And it made sense – as a combined entity, the nearly identical companies would have been able to pool their resources to get daily fantasy sports legalized throughout the United States. Now, they have to focus on emphasizing their differences to users and the media.

Robins talked up DraftKings’ forthcoming premium content offerings and app features. “Those are all things that will differentiate us as a company,” Robins said. “We need to ask ourselves, ‘What is this thing going to look like in three years?’ It will obviously be very different than it is today.” Read the full article here.

NEW MONEY: Salesforce challenging Appboy raised $50 million from Iconiq Capital (more below). My colleague Barb Darrow writes :

"Legacy clouds founded in 1999 and 2000 don't understand what it means to transact in mobile," CEO Bill Magnuson tells Fortune. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff would likely dispute that.

Appboy claims its technology enables personalized interactions between businesses and their customers whether the customer is browsing a web site or carries a mobile phone. The company counts as customers companies like AirBnb, Lyft, DraftKings, Domino's, Citibank, ABC News, and Microsoft.

FAST AND FURIOUS: Yes, that’s two separate billion-dollar deals from SoftBank in today’s deal listings. There is no August slowdown for Masayoshi Son, who may single-handedly prop up the entire late stage startup market. I assume he’s just cold-calling down the unicorn list at this point.

LASTLY: On Fortune.com, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki respond’s to the Google memo. One notable piece:

Some of those responding to the memo are trying to defend its authorship as an issue of free speech. As a company that has long supported free expression, Google obviously stands by the right that employees have to voice, publish or tweet their opinions. But while people may have a right to express their beliefs in public, that does not mean companies cannot take action when women are subjected to comments that perpetuate negative stereotypes about them based on their gender. Every day, companies take action against employees who make unlawful statements about co-workers, or create hostile work environments. Read the full response here .