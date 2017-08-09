Photography
First Nuclear Test 0.025 Sec
The first Nuclear Test, codenamed 'Trinity', conducted by Los Alamos National Laboratory at Alamogordo, New Mexico in 1945.Fotosearch/Getty Images
First Nuclear Test 0.025 Sec
Atomic Bomb Explosion At Bikini 1946
The first Soviet nuclear test, code named "First Lightning", detonated a plutonium bomb, the RDS-1. At Beria's insistence, this device was an exact copy of the U.S. Gadget/Fat Man design. 29 August 1949 Semipalatinsk Test Site, Kazakhstan
Nuclear Test USA - Buster
Mushroom Cloud from Atomic Test
Mushroom Cloud from "Annie"
Nuclear Test USA - Castle
Britain's Nuclear Test Programme: Operation Grapple
Nuclear Test USA
Nuclear Test USA - Plumbbob
Operation Dominic.
Mushroom Cloud of China's First Atomic Test
Nuclear Test - France
Nuclear testing in Mururoa
India Nuclear Test
TOPSHOT-ADDITION-SKOREA-NKOREA-MILITARY-NUCLEAR
South Korea Koreas Tensions
The first Nuclear Test, codenamed 'Trinity', conducted by Los Alamos National Laboratory at Alamogordo, New Mexico in 19
Fotosearch/Getty Images
Nuclear weapons

Here’s What It Looks Like When the World Tests Nuclear Weapons

Kacy Burdette
1:04 PM ET

As tensions mount between the United States and North Korea, with President Donald Trump promising "fire and fury" if threats from Pyongyang continue, the prospect of nuclear weapons actually being used looms larger than it has in years.

Like North Korea, the U.S. has a history of conducting its own nuclear tests. The first successful atom bomb test happened in Alamogordo, New Mexico, on July 16, 1945. It was code named "Trinity." That detonation was a part of the Manhattan Project, a government research project during World War II that gave us the first nuclear weapons. Near the end of World War II, on August 6, 1945, the United States dropped an atomic bomb over the Japanese city of Hiroshima, and three days later another bomb over Nagasaki. Those were the first and last times nuclear weapons have been used in combat.

But since then more than 2,000 nuclear tests have been conducted in more than half-a-dozen countries. There have been a few treaties against testing put in place. A Partial Test Ban Treaty was signed in 1963 to prevent test detonations in the atmosphere, in space, and underwater. And in 1996 the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty was adopted to ban all nuclear explosions — but it has not been enforced. In 2009 the United Nations General Assembly declared Aug. 29 to be an International Day Against Nuclear Tests.

Of the eight countries that have tested nuclear weapons, only one has done so after 1998: North Korea. The country's most recent test, a hydrogen bomb, occurred in September 2016. The U.S. currently relies on experimental data from computer models instead of testing live bombs.

The gallery above shows a selection of nuclear tests conducted between 1945 and present day.

