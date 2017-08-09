Tech
Apple

The New iPhone May Not Come in Rose Gold

Kate Samuelson
8:09 AM ET

Fans of Apple's rose gold color might want to look away now. The highly anticipated iPhone8, iPhone7s and iPhone 7s Plus, expected to be released in September, are likely to come in just three colors: black, silver and gold.

This new information, reported by Mac Rumors, which cited a new investor note shared by a KGI Securities analyst called Ming-Chi Kuo, means that if the rumors are true, Apple's popular rose gold finish is not going to be available for the incoming cells.

Rose gold was first used by Apple with the release of the iPhone 6S in September 2015, and has also been found in other Apple devices including iPads and Macbooks since. The glamorous color has gradually become a firm favorite among iPhone users; a study by Pocket Now found that rose gold accounted for 30-40% of total iPhone orders in 2015, and a 2016 Wired article investigated "Why everybody and your mom is obsessed with rose gold."

Some people didn't take the news of the color probably being dropped particularly well:

Apple did not immediately respond to Fortune's request for comment.

