Travel
Search
opioid epidemicTrump Clearly Has No Clue How to Stop the Opioid Epidemic
Fortune 500Amazon Sued by Transgender Woman, Husband for Workplace Harassment
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseMueller Gave Up Millions From Big Name Clients to Lead Russia Probe
Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller Briefs Senate Intel Committee On Capitol Hill
Burgeoning Craft Beer Industry Creates Niche Market For Limited Release Beers
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan Getty Images
Craft Beer

‘Delayed’ Is a Beer Made for Your Commute (Literally)

Emily Price
4:03 PM ET

Commuting isn't fun in the best of circumstances. But if you’re commuting through New York’s Penn Station, it's hell (the governor’s words, not ours). Delays have plagued the station all summer thanks to a deteriorating transit system in NYC that no one decided to address until it was, you know, already deteriorated.

Luckily one New York brewery has taken it upon itself to help ease the pain of traveling in the city with a beverage that's truly up to the challenge: beer.

Next Monday, Blue Point Brewing ,which is owned by AB InBev, is unveiling a new Pilsner called Delayed, a Penn Station-exclusive beer named in honor of the train you thought you were going to take home right after work, but will now be spending the next few hours waiting on instead. The beer will debut at the Penn Station Shake Shack before becoming available elsewhere in the station.

Is it going to make your train come any faster? Of course not. But it might make the wait just a tiny bit more bearable.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE