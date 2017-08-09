CEO Daily: Wednesday, 9th August

Good morning,

August just got significantly hotter.

North Korea said this morning it was “carefully examining” plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, just hours after President Donald Trump told the North Koreans that any threat to the United States would be met with “fire and fury.” Trump made his comments in a formal press statement – not a tweet – and seemed to be echoing Harry Truman’s “rain of ruin” threat that preceded the dropping of the atomic bomb on Nagasaki.

The war rhetoric was accompanied by a cooling off of trade tensions with China. The White House seems to be holding off on anticipated sanctions on Chinese banks following China’s vote for North Korean sanctions in the U.N. this weekend.

Stock markets fell around the world in reaction to the rapidly escalating rhetoric.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal has a page one takeout on Ford Motor Chairman Bill Ford, who seems to be reasserting his electric car vision after engineering the departure of CEO Mark Fields and his replacement with Jim Hackett earlier this year. The Journal says Ford has “taken a more commanding role” at the company over the past year, and quotes him saying “we’ve got to have a point of view about the future.”

