Brainstorm Health Daily: August 9, 2017

What if one of the hottest social media apps in the world could double as a depression detector—and even best flesh-and-blood doctors at the task?

A new study by Harvard University and University of Vermont researchers suggests that just may be the case, my colleague Aric Jenkins reports . The study authors created an algorithm which "looked at roughly 44,000 Instagram photos posted by 166 study participants — 71 of whom were diagnosed with depression in the past. Analyzing factors such as hue, the use of filters and the presence of people, researchers were able to determine what they call 'depression markers,'" as Aric explains.

Those markers may be attributes such the hue of a picture (darker colors may be more associated with depressed users). And, according to the research team, their method was able to accurately suss out depression in 70% of study participants. A regular doctor's success rate? Just 42%.

