Tech
Search
FinancePrivate Equity Firms Are Struggling to Invest $1 Trillion
Aerial Views Of Manhattan At Dusk As U.S. Stocks Fall With Treasuries Amidst Euro Stalls On Greece Talks
GoogleGoogle Memo Drama Is CEO Sundar Pichai’s Greatest Trial Yet
The Third Day Of The Mobile World Congress
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GoogleFired Google Engineer: Gender Memo Was My Response to ‘Group-Think’
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Attends The Official Opening Of The New Google Inc. APAC Headquarters
Mastering Data

This Startup Raked in $50 Million to Take on Salesforce

Barb Darrow
9:00 AM ET

Appboy, a New York-based startup that's challenging Salesforce and other business software giants, now has $50 million in new Series D money. Iconiq Capital led the round which brings total funding to $93.6 million.

The company specializes in marketing tech. Software companies can use Appboy's services to tailor the best pitch for a given consumer, deliver it, and track the results. Salesforce (crm) is the giant incumbent here with its Marketing Cloud, which builds on its $2.5 billion acquisition of ExactTarget four years ago

Appboy CEO Bill Magnuson explains how the company launched in 2011 into the new world of mobile devices, while Salesforce and other older companies were still adapting to meet new demands.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

Related

The Third Day Of The Mobile World Congress
GoogleGoogle Memo Drama Is CEO Sundar Pichai’s Greatest Trial Yet
Google
Google Memo Drama Is CEO Sundar Pichai’s Greatest Trial Yet

"Legacy clouds founded in 1999 and 2000 don't understand what it means to transact in mobile," he tells Fortune. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff would likely dispute that.

Related: Adobe Overhauls Digital Marketing Services

Appboy claims its technology enables personalized interactions between businesses and their customers whether the customer is browsing a web site or carries a mobile phone. The company counts as customers companies like AirBnb, Lyft, DraftKings, Domino's (dpz), Citibank (c), ABC News, and Microsoft (msft).

The additional investment will feed all core functions—engineering, sales, marketing—and boost its presence worldwide. Besides its New York headquarters, Appboy has offices in San Francisco and London with reseller partners in Japan, Thailand, and elsewhere.

Asked if Appboy's game plan will involve M&A or going public, he said: "Our goal is to control our own destiny and be an independent, robust company.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE