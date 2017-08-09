Travel
Search
DataScarce Tech Talent Even Harder To Find In Tumultuous U.S. Political Climate
Man walking through computer server room, blurred motion
Fortune 500Oscar-Winning Coen Brothers to Create a Western for Netflix
American writer and director brothers Joel and Ethan Coen, Jury Presidents of the 68th Cannes Film Festival, arrive on stage during the opening ceremony at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Most Powerful WomenWhat Google Should Have Learned From Uber About Handling an HR Crisis
Salon Viva Technology At Parc des Expositions In Paris
Air Travel

The Future of Air Travel Smells Like Inequality

Emily Price
3:25 PM ET

Complimentary snacks are no longer a guarantee, but most flights at least come with bare-bone amenities, such as an assigned seat and the ability to toss carry-on luggage in the overhead bin.

As the gulf separating luxurious first-class air travel and economy continue to widen, however, that could be a thing of the past. Airlines have already started testing "Basic Economy" fares, which do not include the above "perks." Now, Delta, United, and American are planning to roll out this class of ticket across their entire domestic networks, as well as add it to some international routes, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Going forward, then, travelers will need to pay even closer attention to the type of airline fare they’re purchasing. If you're buying a "basic economy" ticket, you won't be assigned a seat until the day of departure (read: you’re sitting in the middle), the ticket can’t be changed, and often, you won't be allowed to bring a carry-on bag without paying an additional fee. While good news for thrifty travelers, it's a disaster for passengers who make the purchase without fully understanding what they're getting themselves into.

The difference between basic economy and standard economy fares are typically between $25 and $40. While the cheaper flight might be tempting, if you’re paying to check that bag rather than carry it on ($25 each way with most airlines), or really hate sitting in middle seats, you might be better off spending the extra cash when you book rather than shelling it out later.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE