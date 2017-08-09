The Future of Air Travel Smells Like Inequality

Complimentary snacks are no longer a guarantee, but most flights at least come with bare-bone amenities, such as an assigned seat and the ability to toss carry-on luggage in the overhead bin.

As the gulf separating luxurious first-class air travel and economy continue to widen, however, that could be a thing of the past. Airlines have already started testing "Basic Economy" fares, which do not include the above "perks." Now, Delta , United, and American are planning to roll out this class of ticket across their entire domestic networks, as well as add it to some international routes, The Wall Street Journal reports .

Going forward, then, travelers will need to pay even closer attention to the type of airline fare they’re purchasing. If you're buying a "basic economy" ticket, you won't be assigned a seat until the day of departure (read: you’re sitting in the middle), the ticket can’t be changed, and often, you won't be allowed to bring a carry-on bag without paying an additional fee. While good news for thrifty travelers, it's a disaster for passengers who make the purchase without fully understanding what they're getting themselves into.

The difference between basic economy and standard economy fares are typically between $25 and $40. While the cheaper flight might be tempting, if you’re paying to check that bag rather than carry it on ($25 each way with most airlines), or really hate sitting in middle seats, you might be better off spending the extra cash when you book rather than shelling it out later.