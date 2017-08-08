Retail
Search
Fortune 500Federal Government to Investigate Qualcomm, Apple Patent Tussle
Opening Day Of Mobile World Congress 2015
petsAmazon and Cesar Millan Present: Audiobooks for Dogs
Corgi puppy
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GoogleFired Google Employee Wants to Sue—and He May Have a Case
Opening Day Of Mobile World Congress 2015
refugee-dress-2
UZINYC
uzinyc

This Company Is Still Selling a $119 ‘Refugee Dress’

Rachel Lewis
2:24 PM ET

A controversial "Refugee Dress" was still being sold Tuesday on the website of clothing retailer UZINYC, six days after the company said it had changed the name of the much criticized dress.

The brand was forced to change the name of the $119 dress from "Refugee Dress" to "Oxford Dress," after a storm of criticism on social media. But while the company had re-named the title of the page, it seemed to have forgotten about the picture captions, which still label the dress as a "black refugee dress." That label can still be seen by scrolling down the homepage of the website and clicking a photo preview of the garment.

UZINYC recently told Mic that it originally created the dress to draw attention to the refugee crisis. “We feel that it is important to keep these issues within public discourse," co-founder Mari Gustafson told the website. " The American economy has recovered, and through perseverance and luck our company has recovered as well. We are now able to provide jobs for others and give them a sense of hope and stability."

"We are sorry if we have disturbed anyone," Gustafson told Today.com.

Last week, critics of the dress took to Twitter to complain about the use of the phrase "refugee" to market a dress. "Refugees are neither 'nomads' nor sales gimmick," one Twitter user wrote. "Apologize, rename dress, donate to UNHCR."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE