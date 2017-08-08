Retail
Corgi puppy
Paul Park Getty Images
pets

Amazon and Cesar Millan Present: Audiobooks for Dogs

Emily Price
3:03 PM ET

Cesar Millan, a famous "dog behaviorist" and star of the TV Series Dog Whisperer, has a new offering for your pooch: Audiobooks. Millan has joined forces with Audible (which is owned by Amazon) to launch a new audiobook service designed specifically for your four-legged companion.

Aptly named Audible for Dogs, the audiobooks are hand-selected by Millan for their ability to calm your pet and reduce stress while you’re at the office or out to dinner. The current dog-approved collection includes Born a Crime by Trevor Noah, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen, Soldier Dogs by Maria Goodavage, A Dog’s Purpose by W. Bruce Cameron, and The Art of Racing in the Road by Garth Stein. Each selected title comes with a video intro by Millan.

A study by Millan’s team found that 76% of owners who played audiobooks for their dogs reported that they were calmer and more relaxed after a four-week period.

