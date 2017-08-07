Retail
Search
public healthWhy Loneliness Is a Public Health Threat
Senior man sitting on bench in garden
MarriottMarriott Plans to Woo Chinese Tourists in a Venture With Alibaba
Marriott New York hotel lobby.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Says His Base Is ‘Bigger & Stronger Than Ever.’ Here Are the Facts
President Trump Departs White House For Bedminster, NJ Vacation
People queing up on coffee and snackbar
Passengers waiting for their flight queing up on a Starbucks coffee. Kickers-Getty Images
Starbucks

No, Starbucks Isn’t Giving Discounts to Immigrants

Mahita Gajanan
10:48 AM ET

Starbucks is shutting down rumors that the coffee giant will offer discounted beverages and foods to undocumented immigrants this month.

The company is also going after fake Starbucks advertisements calling Aug. 11 "Dreamer Day." The false ads, which spread across Twitter, said undocumented individuals will receive 40% off any menu item on Aug. 11.

In an email to the Associated Press, Starbucks global communications vice president John Kelly said the rumor is "completely false. One hundred percent fake." Starbucks' company Twitter account is also responding to posts about the false advertisement, denying that it is sponsoring an event for immigrants.

"We're sorry you've been misinformed," Starbucks said in one tweet. "This is completely false. Starbucks is not sponsoring any such event."

The ad appears to have originated on 4 Chan where a person posted about creating the false day, according to BuzzFeed.

The coffee sparked controversy earlier this year when it pledged to hire thousands of refugees following President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from several Muslim-majority countries.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE