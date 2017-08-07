Health
Hemodialysis
Hands of a nurse with gloves on working in a hemodialysis room at the hospital. Bruno Maccanti Pescador—Getty Images
Health Care

Germany’s FMC to Pay $2 Billion for U.S. Home Dialysis Firm NxStage

Reuters
3:19 AM ET

German dialysis services provider Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) (fresenius.medical-care-ag-co-kgaa) said on Monday it has agreed to buy for around $2 billion in cash NxStage (nxtm), a U.S. maker of devices for use in home dialysis.

FMC said it planned to offer $30 per share to acquire all of NxStage's outstanding shares. The price represents a 22% premium to NxStage's 90-day moving average share price.

The German company plans to finance the acquisition, which has been approved by NxStage's board, with cash and debt, it said. It expects to close the deal next year.

"Home dialysis is a critical component of renal care, and this acquisition would help us accelerate growth and innovation in this important modality," said Bill Valle, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care North America.

For more about health care companies, watch Fortune's video:

Boston-based NxStage made $366 in revenue in 2016 and narrowed its net loss to $5 million from $15 million a year earlier. It has 3,400 employees.

FMC said it expected the acquisition to be accretive to net income within three years from closing. It sees annual pre-tax cost-savings potential of $80 to $100 million over three to five years, and integration costs of about $150 million in the next three years.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Follow FORTUNE