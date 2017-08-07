Brainstorm Health Daily: August 7, 2017

Greetings and a happy Monday, readers! This is Sy.

America's prescription painkiller and heroin addiction epidemic has devolved into a crisis that public health officials, industry leaders, and politicians alike are taking seriously. The latest example? The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is recommending a 20% cut to the manufacturing of certain opioid painkillers and other addictive drugs.

A recent White House-commissioned report on the opioid overdose epidemic recommended a federal "state of emergency" over painkiller abuse and related deaths. "With approximately 142 Americans dying every day, America is enduring a death toll equal to September 11th every three weeks," the commission noted.

The latest proposal from the DEA proposes that "production quotas for Schedule I and II substances reflect the amount needed to meet the United States' medical, scientific, industrial, export and reserve requirements"—and nothing more.

