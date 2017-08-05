This TV Looks Like Art on Your Wall

This Samsung TV wants to change your entire living room design by turning it into art once you're done watching.

The Frame TV lets people choose what art they want to display, and even allows them to buy more for $20 or $5 a month for access to the entire collection. People can also put their own pictures up for display on the TV.

To make it even easier to make the TV work in any room, people can also choose different frame options. The Frame TV comes with a black border but also offers frames in white, oak and walnut finishes for $200 each for the 55-inch model and $250 for the 65-inch TV.

The television also hangs flush against the wall to complete its look as a piece of artwork.

However, the Frame TV is still a big investment at $2,000 for a 55-inch and $2,800 for a 65-inch model. Of course, that also includes a 4K picture and smart TV capabilities.