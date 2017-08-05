Tech
Search
CrimeMartin Shkreli: Why the ‘Most-Hated’ CEO Is Strutting to Jail
Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli Jury To Start Deliberations In Fraud Trial
North KoreaUN Seeks to Cut $1 Billion in North Korean Exports
NKOREA-US-MILITARY
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SnapchatSnapchat Is Losing Ground With Advertisers and Celebrities
A Snapchat logo is seen through broken glass in this illustration picture
Samsung 4K UHD JU7000 Series Smart TV - 40” Class
Getty Getty Images
TV

This TV Looks Like Art on Your Wall

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:06 PM ET

This Samsung TV wants to change your entire living room design by turning it into art once you're done watching.

The Frame TV lets people choose what art they want to display, and even allows them to buy more for $20 or $5 a month for access to the entire collection. People can also put their own pictures up for display on the TV.

To make it even easier to make the TV work in any room, people can also choose different frame options. The Frame TV comes with a black border but also offers frames in white, oak and walnut finishes for $200 each for the 55-inch model and $250 for the 65-inch TV.

The television also hangs flush against the wall to complete its look as a piece of artwork.

However, the Frame TV is still a big investment at $2,000 for a 55-inch and $2,800 for a 65-inch model. Of course, that also includes a 4K picture and smart TV capabilities.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE