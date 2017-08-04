The World’s Most Powerful Women: August 4

A report on FTSE 100 CEO pay published yesterday is fueling Britain's already-blazing gender pay gap fire.

At the time of the report by High Pay Centre and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development , there were six female chief executives in the index—Whitbread's Alison Britian, Kingfisher's Veronique Laury, Imperial Brand's Alison Cooper, Severn Trent's Liv Garfield, Royal Mail's Moya Greene, and EasyJet's Carolyn McCall—but they earned just 4% of the total pay. The 94 male CEOs earned an average salary of £4.7 million last year while women CEOs were paid £2.6 million on average. Of the women, Cooper took home the largest pay check worth £5.5 million.

All told, men on the list—on average—earned 77% more than their female counterparts.

The disparity comes amid other high-profile equal pay battles at the Financial Times and the BBC, and it clearly illustrates—says report co-author Peter Cheese—a pay disparity at the top.

“Quite rightly this issue of fairness is increasingly being called out and this needs to be addressed at all levels of businesses,” Cheese, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, told the Guardian .

The gulf also underscores the blatant gender imbalance in the absolute number of female versus male CEOs at U.K.'s largest public companies. The report makes a point of mentioning that there are actually more CEOs named David in the FTSE 100—eight—than there are female chief executives.

- @clairezillman