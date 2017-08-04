Term Sheet

MUPPETS GONE WILD

Think the current ICO craze has peaked? Think again. LA-based venture firm Science said this week it will launch an ICO to raise up to $100 million to invest in...blockchain startups:

Startup incubator Science, which invested in companies such as Dollar Shave Club, is launching a blockchain-related incubation program [...]

The firm is targeting about $50 million to $100 million in the offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Los Angeles-based Science is using its ICO—which it plans to launch in pre-sale for select investors only on Sept. 18 and release to the public on Oct. 2

If all goes well, perhaps those startups incubated by Science will have ICOs of their own which can then beget more ICOs until the world’s Internet pipes are utterly clogged with worthless digital tokens.

This is an exaggeration of course and perhaps not fair to Science , which has a successful track record nurturing new companies. But still there is something odd about an incubator having an ICO: it’s almost like crowdfunding a vehicle for crowdfunding. Why not just, you know, solicit funds from limited partners and invest in promising startups?

For one thing, it’s more work. A conventional fund can involve a lot of legal lifting and fussing around with shares. An ICO by contrast lets a company whip up some tokens on a blockchain and start selling with no fuss, no muss.

For example, five people from an outfit called “Cloud With Me” came into Fortune’s office last week and said with a straight face they are raising $300 million by selling tokens to a blockchain platform that will disrupt the cloud businesses of AWS and Microsoft Azure. Asked about corporate documents related to this remarkable raise, they suggested the ICO process made this unnecessary. And sure enough the ICO is underway and is “going well” in the words of one member of the team. All this even though the Cloud With Me website contains little beyond a white paper and a place to buy tokens—with bitcoin, ether or credit cards.

Even the SEC and its recent “Yes, DAO, those tokens are securities” ruling can’t stop the fun. One reason is companies not based in the US can keep right on selling tokens on the web without much fear of SEC interference, while other firms are relying on exemptions or arguing the tokens really serve as digital tokens for services and are not securities.

This can’t go on forever. At some point folks will realize these billions (or quite possibly trillions) of tokens are digital dust backed by little strategy and even less governance, and will stop buying them.

On the other hand, maybe ICOs really are the future of financing and the surge of token sales reflects a bigger pool of investors. As Andreesen’s Balaji Srinivasan pointed out in an outstanding essay in June:

However, when considered as an alternative to classic equity financing, token sales yield a >100X increase in the available base of buyers and a >1000X improvement in the time to liquidity over traditional methods for startup finance. The three reasons why: a 30X increase in US buyers, a 20–25X increase in international buyers, and a 1000X improvement in time-to-liquidity.

So it really could be up-up-away in ICO world for years to come. Well that or a cruel reckoning come fall.

COINBASE FLIP FLOPS: The biggest digital currency exchange has caved in and agreed to support withdrawals of bitcoin’s breakaway currency, Bitcoin Cash, by January. The decision came after the Internet seethed for days at Coinbase, which had earlier said it wanted nothing to do with the new “Cash,” and customers made rumblings about class action suits—which could still happen.

There are several explanations for the flip-flop, including the legal peril of not releasing what many regard as customers’ property. There is also Coinbase’s official explanation that it doesn’t want to deal with Bitcoin Cash until it can be sure of the new currency’s cryptographic integrity. Sources at the company also say quietly it’s a pain in the neck to build a new product they don’t even want.

My theory: Coinbase hated the idea of a faction of miners forking the blockchain because such forks might threaten the overall viability of bitcoin. So it decided to take a hard line and advise customers who didn’t like the “no Bitcoin Cash” policy to hit the road—and in doing so delegitimize and devalue the new currency. No such luck though as prices soared, customers became furious and legal trouble loomed. Coinbase gambled the fork event would blow over, but lost and now they have a big mess to clean up.

