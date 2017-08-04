Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
ImmigrationDoes the GOP Forget What Happened When America Rejected Jews From Nazi Germany?
SAPSAP Says Restrictions on New Recruitment not a General Hiring Freeze
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseJeff Sessions Vows to Prosecute Leaks of Classified Information
Attorney General Jeff Sessions And Intelligence Chiefs Hold Briefing On Classified Information Leaks
US-ECONOMY-STOCK MARKET
Biotech is on a roll. Bryan R. Smith—AFP/Getty Images
Market Intelligence

Why the Biotech Market Has Come Roaring Back in 2017

Sy Mukherjee
2:33 PM ET

Evaluate's EP Vantage is out with its mid-year review of the biotech and pharma industries. And to date, things are looking pretty good for the sector as far as stocks and public offerings are concerned.

Major biotech indices like NASDAQ Biotechnology and Dow Jones Pharma and Biotech have posted gains that significantly outpace broader markets (17% and 11% growth, respectively, as of the end of June compared with 8% gains for the Dow and the S&P). That's actually held true despite more recent milestones like the Dow crossing 22,000 for the first time. AbbVie, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson have seen some of the biggest advances (15%-16% for all companies). Globally, there have also been 23 biotech IPOs so far this year, with the rate of public offerings gaining serious steam in the second quarter. And the study authors have a theory as to why.

"After the first half of 2017 biopharma investors are in a position to be exuberant: the threat of US price controls that have overshadowed the sector for a year have largely disappeared," they wrote. "The pricing debate has fizzled to proposals for regulatory relief, increased competition and value-based pricing, news of which sent the US biotech index by late June to its highest point since the end of 2015."

Biotech was largely down in the dumps throughout 2016 as Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, and a slew of other presidential contenders made drug makers and high treatment prices a convenient (and popular) political punching bag. But Congress and the Trump administration haven't really followed through on the threats, as the researchers note. And over at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), new Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has made it his mission to expedite the drug approval process—a boon to the biopharma industry.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE